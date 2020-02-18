As Iranians countdown the number of days left until the general election, many will have to vote without their preferred candidates on the ballot.

Thousands of candidates were kicked out of the contest for falling foul of the country’s strict nomination criteria.

According to the system, the country’s Guardian Council can prevent those who are not sufficiently loyal to the Islamic Republic from standing for office.

Voting follows the tense aftermath of the assassination of Major General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in an extrajudicial attack by the US in January.

After screening more than 16,000 applications, 7,150 candidates were found to be suitable enough to run in Friday’s elections.

Moderates and reformists are suspicious that hardliners loyal to supreme leader Ali Khamenei will also attempt to dominate next year’s presidential election after having many of their candidates vetted by the council.

The Guardian Council only permits Iranian voters to choose between hardliners and low-profile candidates who are also loyal to Khamenei.

Vetting system

The country’s Guardian Council is made up of twelve religious jurists with six appointed by the Supreme Leader and the rest nominated by the judiciary and approved by parliament.

The council is the most powerful body in the Islamic Republic as it can supervise elections and vet legislation produced by parliament.

In order to stand, candidates need to be citizens aged between 30 and 75 years old. Their level of religiosity and their commitment to the ruling system is also taken into account.

Candidates must have a high school diploma and should be loyal to Iran’s constitution.

More than 90 of those disqualified are already serving in parliament.

Tehran University’s Professor Mohammad Marandi said many candidates were disqualified for reasons besides loyalty to the system.

"Most disqualified candidates, were disqualified for reasons other than loyalty to the constitution," he said.