Milan Fashion Week kicked off on Tuesday overshadowed by the coronavirus outbreak, with thousands of Chinese designers, buyers and journalists ditching the event.

But the show must go on, and for five days, Italy's biggest fashion names such as Armani, Fendi, Prada, Versace and Gucci will showcase their Autumn-Winter 2020 Women's collections.

The event began Tuesday evening with a "China, We are With You" fashion show from Chinese designer, Han Wen, who is based in New York.

Amid the 56 shows, 96 presentations and some 40 events planned through Sunday in the hub of Italian fashion, the three Chinese designers with fashion shows scheduled — Angel Chen, Ricostru and Hui — have pulled out.

Italy was the first European country to ban all flights to and from China last month.

Moreover, the closure of production workshops of Chinese brands in China made it impossible to meet the production deadlines for the shows.

The virus, which has already killed nearly 1,900 people around the world, mostly in China, also cast a pall over London's Fashion Week.

That show, which began on Friday and lasted five days, was also marked by "significantly reduced" attendance, organisers said.

The National Chamber for Italian Fashion said the economic impact of the epidemic was "currently not calculable."