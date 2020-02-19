POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Neymar criticises PSG injury handling after Dortmund defeat
After missing four games in the last fortnight with a rib injury, the Brazilian superstar Neymar looked short of match fitness in Tuesday's last-16, first-leg, defeat at Dortmund.
Neymar criticises PSG injury handling after Dortmund defeat
Paris St Germain's Neymar celebrates scoring his first goal at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - February 18, 2020. / Reuters
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
February 19, 2020

Neymar has criticised Paris Saint-Germain's handling of his recent injury after scoring in the 2-1 defeat at Borussia Dortmund, which leaves the French club facing the prospect of another early Champions League exit.

Norwegian goal-machine Erling Braut Haaland scored twice to make him the Champions League joint top-scorer, but Neymar gave PSG a lifeline for the second leg in Paris on March 11.

He tapped home for what could prove a crucial away goal after being set up by France striker Kylian Mbappe in the second half.

Neymar, the world's most expensive player, was critical of the French league champions for not letting him play more before Tuesday's clash.

"It's hard to go four games without playing," said Neymar.

RECOMMENDED

"Unfortunately it wasn't my choice, it was the choice of the club, of the doctors, they made that decision, which I didn't like.

"We had a lot of discussions about it because I wanted to play, I felt good, but the club was afraid and in the end it was me who suffered."

Big-spending PSG are desperate to avoid exiting the Champions League at the first knockout round for a fourth season in a row.

"It was a tough game, but we have to do what we can in the return game," Neymar, 28, told reporters.

"Playing now at home is the best thing in the world, we have 90 minutes to do something.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan