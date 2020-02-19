Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi and soulful London rapper Dave took top prizes Tuesday at the UK music industry’s Brit Awards, where Dave brought some political edge to the glossy talent parade.

Billie Eilish and Tyler the Creator were among the international winners at the awards, which have been criticised for a dearth of female nominees.

The 21-year-old south Londoner Dave won the coveted album of the year prize for the self-reflective “Psychodrama.”

Accepting the trophy, he gave a shout out to other young people from Britain's cities with big aspirations.

“All my young kings and queens that are chasing their dreams, I’m no different from you,” he said.

Capaldi's UK and US chart-topper “Someone You Loved” was named song of the year, and Capaldi also won the best new artist prize during the ceremony at London's O2 Arena,

Grime artist Stormzy was named British male artist of the year, the second time he has won the award. Singer-songwriter Mabel, daughter of musician Neneh Cherry, was named UK female solo artist of the year.

Mabel said on the red carpet that it was “such a lovely sort of full-circle moment” to perform at the Brits 30 years after her mother did the same.

Previously an unpredictable and sometimes ramshackle event, the Brits have been refashioned in recent years as a slick showcase for British talent.

This year organisers culled several awards categories to make more room for performances, including turns by Capaldi, Mabel and Harry Styles.

Lizzo got the audience worked up with her Grammy-winning anthem “Truth Hurts," while Stormzy brought on Nigerian singer Burna Boy and scores of extras for a medley of hits.

Dave held the audience rapt with a piano-accompanied, slow-burning rendition of “Black” in which he accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of racism, contrasted “how the news treats Kate versus how they treated Meghan” and paid homage to Jack Merritt, the young prisoner-rehabilitation worker killed in a knife attack near London Bridge last year by an ex-inmate he had been helping.