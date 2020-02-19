A delegation from the World Bank's private lending arm met Lebanon's prime minister Tuesday, as the debt-ridden country seeks assistance to rescue its moribund economy.

Lebanon has the world's third-highest debt-to-GDP ratio and has been sliding towards default in recent months, with tight capital controls and a currency devaluation already hitting purchasing power.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab met a delegation from the International Finance Corporation, the NNA news agency reported.

The state agency had initially said that Diab was meeting a delegation of the International Monetary Fund, instead of members of the IFC.

But the IMF confirmed Tuesday it will send a mission to Beirut this week to provide advice on the nation's economic policies.

Diab's government won parliament's confidence only last week, and the state immediately requested the IMF's advice on tackling the economic crisis.

Lebanon is expected to decide whether to pay $1.2 billion in Eurobonds that reach maturity on March 9 or to default on its debt.