WORLD
3 MIN READ
Lebanon PM meets World Bank's private lending arm
Lebanon has the world's third-highest debt-to-GDP ratio and has been sliding towards default in recent months, with tight capital controls and a currency devaluation already hitting purchasing power.
Lebanon PM meets World Bank's private lending arm
Hassan Diab arrives to talk to the media after being named Lebanon's new prime minister, at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon December 19, 2019. / Reuters
February 19, 2020

A delegation from the World Bank's private lending arm met Lebanon's prime minister Tuesday, as the debt-ridden country seeks assistance to rescue its moribund economy.

Lebanon has the world's third-highest debt-to-GDP ratio and has been sliding towards default in recent months, with tight capital controls and a currency devaluation already hitting purchasing power.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab met a delegation from the International Finance Corporation, the NNA news agency reported.

The state agency had initially said that Diab was meeting a delegation of the International Monetary Fund, instead of members of the IFC.

But the IMF confirmed Tuesday it will send a mission to Beirut this week to provide advice on the nation's economic policies.

Diab's government won parliament's confidence only last week, and the state immediately requested the IMF's advice on tackling the economic crisis.

Lebanon is expected to decide whether to pay $1.2 billion in Eurobonds that reach maturity on March 9 or to default on its debt.

RECOMMENDED

Lebanon has requested help from the IMF to assess the measures needed to rebuild the economy but has not yet asked for financial assistance.

A "small IMF staff team" will visit the country from Thursday through the weekend, fund spokesman Gerry Rice said in a statement.

The aim is "to listen to the authorities' views on how they plan to face Lebanon's economic difficulties... and provide broad technical advice on policies to deal with the macroeconomic challenges facing the economy," he said.

However, "Lebanon has not requested financial assistance from the IMF."

Several ministers attended Tuesday's meeting with the IFC, according to a statement issued by Diab's office.

Items discussed included "setting up public-private cooperation projects and developing the transport sector and the airport," it said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan