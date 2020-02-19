Opponents of Iran's theocratic leadership are urging an outright boycott of its parliamentary elections, arguing that it is anything but democratic and that casting a ballot serves only to bolster the country's rulers.

The country's supreme leader has urged Iranians to "disappoint the enemy" by participating en masse in the vote on Friday, which coincides with one of the most testing periods for the country since the ousting of the pro-US shah in 1979.

"Participating in elections and voting is a religious duty" that will strengthen the Islamic republic against the "propaganda" of its enemies, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tuesday.

Analysts say Iran's leaders want to see a high turnout to bolster their legitimacy as they battle an economic crisis spurred by crippling US sanctions imposed after Washington abandoned the 2015 deal curtailing Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

The crisis prompted some of the most potent protests since the Revolution and the ferocious crackdown that followed.

The elections have been overshadowed by mass disqualifications of over 7,000 mainly moderate and reformist candidates by the Guardian Council oversight body.

The council threw out more candidates than it allowed in, including most incumbent MPs.

In a message from her jail cell, posted on her husband's Facebook page, Iranian rights activist Narges Mohammadi said a boycott of the elections was the only peaceful means of protest left now that demonstrations are no longer being authorised.

"We need to rise up in the most civilised way and launch a strong boycott campaign to respond to the repressive policies of the government," wrote Mohammadi, who is serving a 10-year sentence for "forming and managing an illegal group."

'Stage-managed'

Opponents outside Iran argue that the government's pressure on citizens to vote means that anyone who casts their ballot is effectively legitimising the system.

Masih Alinejad, a former journalist who has left the country and leads a campaign against the enforced headscarf for women, has issued a viral video on social media warning that voting overlooks the memory of those killed in the protests.

While officials tell everyone to vote for the sake of the country, "the day after the election, it's back to normal - the establishment claims the votes gave the Islamic regime legitimacy, and all promises of greater freedoms are forgotten," she said from New York.