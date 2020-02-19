Hundreds of relieved passengers disembarked a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Japan Wednesday after testing negative for the disease that has now claimed more than 2,000 lives in China and spread panic worldwide.

The Diamond Princess has proved a fertile breeding ground for the Covid-19 virus with at least 542 positive cases, and Japan has faced mounting criticism for its quarantine arrangements as the passengers disperse.

"I'm relieved... I want to take a good rest," a 77-year-old Japanese passenger, who declined to give his name, said. He said he would be boarding Japan's famously crowded railway system to go home.

Yellow-dotted city buses, plus a dozen or so cabs, were lined up to whisk away the passengers, many of them dragging their luggage behind them and waving to former ship-mates on balconies.

The ship is the biggest cluster outside China, where new figures showed the death toll surging beyond 2,000 with more than 74,000 infected. Hundreds more cases have been reported in two dozen countries.

South Korea reported 15 new confirmed cases, increasing its total by nearly 50 percent, including a cluster of at least 11 centred on the southern city of Daegu. Hong Kong reported a second death.

For the 500 passengers disembarking after testing negative, a difficult 14-day quarantine period has come to an end after their dream cruise turned into a nightmare of fear and boredom confined in many cases to small windowless cabins.

"Our last deep gratitude to the crews and captain for such an amazing care... during the epic crisis... we can't wait to see you again soon on board again," tweeted passenger Yardley Wong, who has been cooped up with her six-year-old son.

'Taking its toll'

Those with no symptoms and a negative test received an official certificate saying they posed "no risk of infection".

But not everyone was so lucky.

British passenger David Abel, who became a minor celebrity with his upbeat video messages in the early days of the quarantine, including a cheeky request to the captain for whisky, typified the mood shift aboard.

"Mentally, it's now taking its toll. Right now, it's very hard to remain focused on anything," he said.

He later announced he and his wife Sally had tested positive.

China announced Wednesday there were 1,749 new infections, the lowest number of new cases this month. All but 56 new cases were in the epicentre of Hubei province.

Michael Ryan, head of WHO's health emergencies programme, said the outbreak was "very serious" and could grow, but stressed that outside Hubei, it was "affecting a very, very tiny, tiny proportion of people."