President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday warned that Turkey would launch a military operation in Syria's Idlib by the end of February if the Assad regime fails to withdraw from behind Turkish military positions.

"An operation in Idlib is imminent," Erdogan told his party's lawmakers in parliament. "We are counting down, we are issuing our final warnings."

"As with all previous operations, we can start at any time. In other words, an Idlib operation is a matter of time," Erdogan said.

Meetings with Russian officials on ending the bloodshed and a nominal ceasefire have failed to produce results, Turkey's president added.

"Although the meetings will continue, it is a reality that we remain very far from what we wanted. Turkey has made preparations to carry out its own operation plans in Idlib."

Turkey is determined to transform Idlib into a safe place at any cost for the sake of both Turkey and the region's people, he said.