Meshur Bebek Badem Ezmesi (The Famous Bebek Marzipan) was established 116 years ago in Istanbul during the Ottoman era, before the Turkish Republic even existed.

A Turkish man and a Greek woman whose wish to marry was at first not approved by their families (but who later consented) set up a little shop to sell marzipan and candy in Istanbul’s Bebek village.

Mehmet Halil Bey was originally from Mudanya in Bursa and Anastasya Hanim was from Arnavutkoy by the sea in Istanbul.

According to the book 'Istanbulum: Tadim-Tuzum, Hayatim (My Istanbul)' by Turkish-Greek author Meri Cevik Simyonidis, Mehmet Halil Bey came to Istanbul to study. While in the city, he fell in love with Anastasya and the two set about convincing their families to give their blessing.

Anastasya’s father eventually gave his consent on the condition that the couple live in Istanbul.

Simyonidis learned of the story directly from Mehmet Halil Bey’s daughter, Sevim Isguder.

Mehmet Halil Bey’s father, who was a candymaker in Mudanya, helped set up Meshur Bebek Badem Ezmesi in Istanbul in 1904, selling marzipan, almond cookies (acibadem kurabiyesi) and hard candy (akide sekeri).

The couple went on to have four children: two boys and two girls.

When Mehmet Halil Bey died his eldest daughter Sema was 14 and his younger daughter Sevim was two. Anastasya Isguder took over the shop, preparing marzipan, cookies and Easter cakes with the help of her children. Her two sons died young, while the girls grew up helping her run the shop for twenty years before Anastasya Hanim got sick.

Sevim Isguder, despite swearing she would not take over the shop due to the toll it had taken on her hardworking mother, went on to do just that in 1957 with her elder sister Semai. Semai died in 2003, while Sevim would head the business until her death in 2019.

Sevim Isguder, who never married, told Simyonidis in 2011 that the shop had become “her lover, her child, her husband, her family, her everything.