Donald Trump may be a reliable ally for Saudi Arabia, but if Bernie Sanders wins the Democratic nomination for the 2020 US presidential election and goes on to beat the incumbent, things between Riyadh and Washington could turn sour fast.

The democratic-socialist Sanders pulled no punches when he called the rulers of the kingdom “murderous thugs” during a televised debate hosted by CNN.

Riyadh has no shortage of critics on Capitol Hill, especially after its killing of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi by a hit squad directly sent by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) in October 2018, according to intelligence officials in the US.

Few critics as loud as Sanders, however, have a realistic shot at the presidency.

The senator from Vermont has consistently criticised Saudi Arabia for its role in the Yemen war, as well as for the killing of Khashoggi. He also wants an end to arms transfers to Riyadh.

Speaking of Trump’s unrelenting support for Saudi Arabia, he wrote: “Donald Trump thinks he's such a tough guy when he is tearing little kids at the border from their parents' arms, but he ain't such a tough guy when he has to deal with Putin and his billionaire friends in Saudi Arabia who just murdered a journalist.”

What’s ahead for Saudi Arabia if Sanders wins?

The prospect of a Sanders presidency will be causing more than a few jitters among Saudi Arabia’s ruling elites.

Its most immediate consequence will be the absence of the shield that has protected Saudi Arabia from being held culpable for the murder of Khashoggi, in the form of Donald Trump.