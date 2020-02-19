The UN sought to salvage talks over a ceasefire for Libya on Wednesday after the internationally-recognised government announced overnight that it was pulling out after a single day to protest against the shelling of the port in the capital.

Talks began on Tuesday in Geneva between Libya's government and its main rival, a militia led by warlord Khalifa Haftar which calls itself the Libya National Army (LNA) and has been trying to seize the capital.

Libya's Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj said on Wednesday talks of resuming peace negotiations has been overtaken by events on the ground.

"There must first be a strong signal from all international players who are trying to talk to us," he told reporters at Tripoli's seaport, which got shelled by Haftar militants on Tuesday.

UN condemns attack

The UN condemned Haftar’s attack on Libya’s Tripoli port.

A source said that UN Libya envoy Ghassan Salame was trying to convince the Tripoli delegation to stay in Geneva and resume indirect talks.

Another source confirmed in more general terms that Salame was working to keep the talks from collapsing.

"Salame is trying to fix this," said one of the sources, adding that the government's reaction was being seen as a "protest" and not necessarily a full withdrawal from talks.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in oil-rich Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt, the UAE, France and Russia, and the Government of National Accord in Tripoli, which is backed by Turkey, Italy and Qatar and enjoys the UN and international recognition.

Since the LNA marched on Tripoli nearly a year ago, fighting has displaced 150,000 people.