French President Emmanuel Macron has launched a mayoral election campaign targeting Muslims in his latest move to attract far-right supporters.

During the his visit to Mulhouse, in northeastern of France, on Tuesday, he vowed to fight against “political Islam” by accusing Muslims of ‘Islamic separatism’.

The leader, who marketed himself as a ‘centrist’ during his 2017 presidential campaign, promised to crack down on the community, which he accused of isolating itself from the rest of the country.

Muslims and racial minorities in France regularly complain of severe job discrimination, as well as harassment by police.

Macron’s latest campaign targeting Muslims comes amid widespread discontent that has manifested in the Yellow Vest movement.

The French president said he wants to put an end to a system in which Turkey, Morocco, and Algeria and several other countries provide religious leaders for mosques within France.

Nearly 300 imams lead communities in this way. He also said 2020 would be the last year this system will function.