At least six Yemeni soldiers were killed when a convoy carrying the country's defence minister was hit by a landmine explosion on Wednesday, but the minister was unharmed, government sources said.

Muhammad Ali Maqdashi, defence minister for the internationally-recognised government of Yemen, was visiting a frontline area of Sirwah. It is located west of the government-held city of Marib, and east of the capital Sanaa, controlled by the Houthi movement.

Six soldiers were killed and several others were wounded after the convoy hit explosives buried in the road, two government officials said.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi from Sanaa in late 2014. A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in 2015 to restore Hadi.