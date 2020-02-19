The recent declaration in Egypt warning against watching highly popular Turkish historical dramas like Resurrection: Ertugrul on the basis they represent an attempt to 'revive the Ottoman Empire' is the latest misfire in a series of salvos by Turkey's regional rivals to counter Turkish 'soft power'.

The warning came from the Dar al-Iftaa, the body responsible for issuing Islamic legal opinions in the country.

The focus on Ertugrul is particularly notable. There's a perception among regimes opposed to Turkish President Erdogan that these types of historical dramas present what amounts to a ‘threat of contagion’ to their populations, one that could ostensibly undermine the legitimacy of their regimes.

In more ways than one, it's a strange position to hold.This is not to say that there are no effects on what is known as 'soft power'. However, the notion that Turkish-produced historical dramas are somehow intended to pave the way for the return of the Ottoman Empire is a stretch, to say the least.

Nevertheless, the popularity of these series is demonstrative of the appeal of history, Islamic history in particular, to a Muslim populace that often lacks cultural production that goes beyond mere mimicry of more dominant Western forms.

Governments and their allies in Cairo, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh have taken note and have sought to take advantage of this appetite by sponsoring the production of dramas they hope will have a disparaging effect on Turkey’s reputation.

The recent series, Mamlakaat al-Nar (Kingdoms of Fire), produced by Emirati production company Genomedia and broadcast on Saudi’s MBC and Netflix as well as the forthcoming series on the famous 19th century Ottoman Viceroy of Egypt, Mehmet Ali Pasha, could be seen as examples of this pushback.

In the former, Ottoman Sultan Selim I is pitted against Toman Bey, depicted in the series as the defender of Cairo and the last Mamluk hope against an oncoming Ottoman attack. While the latter has yet to go to production, it similarly portrays Mehmet Ali as a defender and liberator against what is portrayed in the show as the Ottoman ‘occupation’ of Egypt.

Reading the present into the past

Historical dramas are not known for their nuanced or systematic approach to history. In fact, the historical drama genre, both what is referred to as historical fiction and those based on actual events, have never really made claims to be engaging in a 'true' telling of history.

This is, of course, not their main purpose. The popularity of series such as 'Ertugrul' is largely based on the fact that they are good at what they are designed to do: entertain.

For others, the fact that they depict Muslims as heroes and uphold what many fans see as good values combined with the aforementioned production value make these series a welcome break from the usual treatment of Muslim subjects coming out of Europe or the United States.