Shunned by the United States and other western powers for many years, Sudan has almost naturally found itself pursuing a deeper partnership with Russia.

From the Kremlin’s perspective, stronger relations with Khartoum serve Russian interests in many ways.

As a resource-rich country sharing seven international borders, Sudan has become a linchpin of Moscow’s ambitious foreign policy in Africa and the wider Arab world.

Nonetheless, many questions about the future of Russian-Sudanese relations in the post-Bashir era are open. Especially so given the possibility of more reconciliation between Washington and Khartoum and anti-Russian sentiments among elements of Sudan’s civil society who equate Moscow with the Bashir government’s crackdown on anti-regime protestors in 2018-2019.

Yet it is a safe bet that Russia will make major efforts to keep Khartoum within its orbit of geopolitical influence regardless of how developments in Sudan’s political arena unfold in the months and years ahead.

Sudan became a Russia-friendly country years ago. By using its vote at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to protect Khartoum from international pressure in relation to the Darfur crisis of the 2000s, Russia’s leadership bought considerable goodwill with Bashir’s regime.

In 2017, about half of Sudan’s arms purchases were Russia-sourced, making Sudan Russia’s second-largest weapons buyer in Africa. That same year, M Invest (a Russian mining firm) received preferential access to gold reserves in Sudan, which occurred in the aftermath of Bashir’s meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

During Omar al Bashir’s final months in power, he turned to Moscow for help in various forms - which he received. The Russian government sent Private Military Contractors (PMCs) to Sudan to beef up Bashir’s security forces and the Kremlin was, according to certain reports, involved in media misinformation campaigns aimed at portraying the Sudanese protestors as pushing LGBTQ agendas, attacking mosques and hospitals, and serving the Israeli government’s agendas in Sudan.

Moscow attempted to strengthen Bashir’s position in line with the Kremlin’s wider efforts throughout Africa and the Arab world — most notably in Syria — to portray Russia as a go-to power for regimes to turn to amid domestic crises.

The message is clear: in contrast to the US, which “betrayed” its longstanding ally Hosni Mubarak in 2011, Russia stands by its own allies in the region.

Shrewd manoeuvring

After the April 2019 coup that ousted Bashir, Moscow was quick to support the Sudanese military junta. Similar to how Russia used its power within the UNSC to shield Bashir’s government from the body, Moscow also defended the Transitional Military Council (TMC) in mid-2019.

Following the killing of pro-democracy protestors in Khartoum by security forces in early June 2019, the United Kingdom and Germany requested that the UNSC call on the TMC to work with the civilian opposition in order to pursue a “consensual solution” which failed to pass due to Russia and China.

Russian Deputy Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy criticised the western-backed statement as lacking balance while emphasising that the UNSC needed to exercise caution, warning that the statement “could just spoil the situation.”

In the process, Russia’s image suffered among many Sudanese citizens who saw Russian backing for the TMC as standing in the way of their democratic and revolutionary aspirations.

Despite Moscow’s support for the military junta that ousted Bashir, Russia’s government strongly supported the power-sharing agreement reached in August 2019. Since this agreement was reached, Moscow has sought to pursue a dual agenda in Sudan, simultaneously deepening ties with Sudan’s military officials as well as the civilian opposition.

To improve Moscow’s relations with Sudan’s civilians, Russia’s government has sought to help Sudan escape its relative isolation from the global economy caused by western sanctions.