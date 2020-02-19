European planemaker Airbus said on Wednesday that it plans to cut more than 2,300 jobs at its defence and space division by the end of next year, spreading the cuts across several countries.

The company said Airbus Defence and Space presented the plan to employee representatives and launched a consultation process for the cuts.

Airbus pointed to a "flat space market and postponed contracts on the defence side."

It noted that it had announced the need for restructuring in December and underlined the issue during an annual news conference earlier this month.

The defence and space division "will provide updates on its plans and continues a constructive dialogue with employee representatives," Airbus said in a statement.