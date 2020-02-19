BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Airbus to cut over 2,300 jobs at defence and space division
The plan would eliminate 2,362 positions in all — 829 in Germany, 357 in the UK, 630 in Spain, 404 in France and 142 elsewhere.
Airbus to cut over 2,300 jobs at defence and space division
The logo of Airbus is pictured at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 15, 2019. / Reuters Archive
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
February 19, 2020

European planemaker Airbus said on Wednesday that it plans to cut more than 2,300 jobs at its defence and space division by the end of next year, spreading the cuts across several countries.

The company said Airbus Defence and Space presented the plan to employee representatives and launched a consultation process for the cuts.

Airbus pointed to a "flat space market and postponed contracts on the defence side." 

It noted that it had announced the need for restructuring in December and underlined the issue during an annual news conference earlier this month.

The defence and space division "will provide updates on its plans and continues a constructive dialogue with employee representatives," Airbus said in a statement. 

RECOMMENDED

"Further financial implications are under assessment and will be communicated at a later stage.

Airbus reported that it lost $1.47 billion in 2019 because of a multi-billion-euro bribery settlement with authorities in three countries, but otherwise saw a record year for aircraft deliveries.

The net loss reflected $3.9 billion euros set aside to cover a criminal settlement with authorities in the US, France and Britain over past corrupt practices. 

Airbus also lost $1.3 billion because of troubles with its A400M military transport program and $238.9 million because the German government suspended export licenses to Saudi Arabia through March.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Palestinian family loses baby after waiting 17 years
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body