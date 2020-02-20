CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Director of Oscar-winning 'Parasite' did not want to sugarcoat inequality
The tale of the wealthy Parks and the poor Kims became the first non-English language movie to win this year's Oscar for best picture, and three more, sparking debate over a growing social divide in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Director of Oscar-winning 'Parasite' did not want to sugarcoat inequality
Director Bong Joon-ho, actor Song Kang-ho and Park So-dam of four Oscar award-winning film 'Parasite' attend a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, February 19, 2020. / Reuters
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
February 20, 2020

The stark inequality between two South Korean families portrayed in the Oscar-winning film "Parasite" might make viewers uncomfortable but it was the "only path" to revealing cold reality, the film's director, Bong Joon-ho, said on Wednesday.

The tale of the wealthy Parks and the poor Kims became the first non-English language movie to win this year's Oscar for best picture, and three more, sparking debate over a growing social divide in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

"You might feel uncomfortable and dislike those scenes but I did not want to sugarcoat them," Bong told a news conference with the film's cast and crew in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

"I wanted to be as candid as possible about this age of inequality. Even if it may look publicly dangerous, that was the only path this film could take."

Bong, who had paid homage to Martin Scorsese in a speech at the Oscars, said the Hollywood veteran offered congratulations and expressed expectations for his next film in a letter.

"He told me to take rest, but just a little bit of it and get back to work, as he is awaiting my next movie," Bong said.

RECOMMENDED

Accepting the best director award, Bong had cited a remark by Scorsese, also a nominee for mob drama "The Irishman", to the effect that "The most personal is the most creative."

Bong has said he was working on two projects, one of which he described as being based on a "fearful" incident in Seoul, while also producer for an HBO limited series on "Parasite".

But he dismissed recent US media reports that Tilda Swinton and Mark Ruffalo would star in the television adaptation, saying it was at a "very early stage".

Bong added, "Regardless of whether I won the awards, it was meaningful and pure joy that the global audience responded to my work.

"Why they did it should be a long-term task (for viewers) but my job is to prepare for the next film, as Scorsese told me not to rest for a long time."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Türkiye grants visa-free travel to Chinese citizens
Clooneys take French citizenship to give twins a ‘normal life’ away from paparazzi
Palestinian cinema icon Mohammed Bakri dies at 72
Legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner, wife found dead in Los Angeles home
Iceland becomes 5th European country to bow out of Eurovision 2026 over Israel's inclusion
Air India hits a sour note as Anoushka Shankar’s sitar arrives badly damaged
As Baghdad expands, its historic houses crumble
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
Türkiye's 2,200-year-old Assos theatre nears grand revival
Someone just paid over $8,000 for Michael Jackson’s old sock
Tributes flood in for Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne
Kashmir’s 17th-century ethnic Turkic saint’s legacy continues in Sufi gatherings
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict