An ex-rugby league player is suspected of murdering his three children and estranged wife in Australia by burning them alive inside their car, in what police described as one of the most horrific incidents they have encountered.

Officers said 31-year-old Hannah Clarke died in a Brisbane hospital on Wednesday just hours after her three children aged three, four and six were found dead in the car on a suburban street.

Her husband, Rowan Baxter, who also died, allegedly approached the vehicle and doused it with petrol before setting it alight, The Australian newspaper reported.

The paper said Clarke jumped from the burning car and rolled on the ground, saying "he's poured petrol on me".

Officials said she was rushed to hospital with severe burns following the "horrific" incident but later succumbed to her injuries.

Baxter, a 42-year-old former rugby league player for the New Zealand Warriors, was believed to be in the burning vehicle but got out and died on a footpath.

Queensland Police detective inspector Mark Thompson said Thursday that Baxter died as a result of burns and a self-inflicted wound.

"Information that's to hand has led us to believe that the Baxter children and Hannah Clarke were killed and I don't believe there's any suspicious circumstances around the death of Rowan Baxter," he said.

Clarke's sister-in-law, Stacey Roberts, set up a fundraiser to pay for funeral costs and support Hannah's parents, who she said had "exhausted themselves to try and help Hannah escape this monster".