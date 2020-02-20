Turkey and Kenya are set to sign new cooperation agreements aimed to avoid double taxation and improve cooperation in the field of agriculture next month, the Turkish envoy in Nairobi said.

“Once these agreements are concluded, we hope they will help further boost our trade and economic cooperation,” Ahmet Cemil Miroglu said in an interview which Anadolu Agency published on Thursday.

Ankara established ties with Nairobi in 1967 and opened an embassy in East Africa’s largest economy in 1968.

Miroglu said Turkey has extended invitations to Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo to attend the annual Antalya Diplomatic Forum scheduled for late March.

According to the ambassador, the two countries currently cooperate in a number of fields, including security.