Turkey, Kenya to ink new cooperation agreements in March
The new cooperation agreements aim to avoid double taxation and improve cooperation in the field of agriculture next month.
Turkish Ambassador to Kenya Ahmet Cemil Miroglu stands alongside Kenyans during an opening ceremony of a water-well in Kajiado, Kenya. July 23, 2019. / AA
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
February 20, 2020

Turkey and Kenya are set to sign new cooperation agreements aimed to avoid double taxation and improve cooperation in the field of agriculture next month, the Turkish envoy in Nairobi said.

“Once these agreements are concluded, we hope they will help further boost our trade and economic cooperation,” Ahmet Cemil Miroglu said in an interview which Anadolu Agency published on Thursday.

Ankara established ties with Nairobi in 1967 and opened an embassy in East Africa’s largest economy in 1968.

Miroglu said Turkey has extended invitations to Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo to attend the annual Antalya Diplomatic Forum scheduled for late March.

According to the ambassador, the two countries currently cooperate in a number of fields, including security.

“Turkey and Kenya are both fighting the menace of terrorism,” he said, adding he believes the two countries can do a lot together in terms of cooperation.

Nairobi is currently fighting the Somali-based al Shabab group which has been behind several terror attacks in Kenya.

Turkey and Kenya's trade volume has increased many folds from $52 million in 2005 to $235 million in 2019, the Turkish ambassador said.

Some of the goods Turkey exports to Kenya include home appliances, processed foods, construction materials, Miroglu shared. He said it periodically exports petroleum products while Kenya mainly exports agricultural products to Turkey including coffee, tea, and fresh fruits.

SOURCE:AA
