The Yemen War is about to enter its sixth year in March 2020 and shows no signs of abating. The civil war continues between the Yemeni government led by Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi militants backed by Iran.

Children have suffered the most in the war - and according to UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Geert Cappelaere, the conflict is a “living hell” for children.

Capellare, in a November 2018 speech, noted that in Yemen, “400,000 children under the age of 5 are suffering today from severe acute malnutrition,” and added that “30,000 children under the age of 5 are dying every single year from diseases that have malnutrition as their cause.”

A recent UNICEF report notes that Yemen is “the largest humanitarian crisis in the world” with more than 24 million people – some 80 per cent of the population – in need of humanitarian assistance, including more than 12 million children.

In addition to being killed and maimed in the war, children, UNICEF reports, suffer from acute malnutrition, and lack access to education. Children suffering from severe acute malnutrition number around 368,000 while two million children were out of school at the beginning of the school year in September 2019 - including almost half a million who had dropped out since the war began.

Moreover, UNICEF adds, “the damage and closure of schools and hospitals has disrupted access to education and health services, leaving children even more vulnerable and robbing them of their futures.”