The Syrian opposition, backed by Turkish military forces, has launched an operation against the Bashar al Assad regime in Idlib.

Opposition forces‚ who are fighting to re-take areas earlier captured by the regime, entered Nairab town on Thursday. Heavy fighting is being reported.

The opposition troops hit regime targets in neighbouring Saraqeb with artillery fire before advancing into Nairab.

They destroyed a tank and an armoured personnel carrier belonging to the Assad regime and also seized a second tank.

Located in southeastern Idlib, Saraqeb is known as the "gateway" to the province.

The city was an opposition stronghold, and it occupies a strategic location on the junction between the M5 highway which links Damascus to Aleppo and the M4 highway which connects Aleppo to Latakia.

Assad regime forces overran Saraqeb on February 7, after entering Nairab on February 3.

Idlib violence