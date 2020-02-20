A 43-year-old German man shot and killed nine people at several locations in a Frankfurt suburb overnight in attacks that appear to have been motivated by far-right beliefs, officials said on Thursday.

The gunman first attacked a shisha bar in Hanau at about 2100 GMT on Wednesday, killing several people before heading about 2.5 kilometres (1.5 miles) west and opening fire again, claiming more victims.

At least five of the victims were Turkish citizens.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old German Tobias R., was found dead at his home following an hours-long manhunt.

The body of his 72-year-old mother was also found at the flat in what appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Federal counter-terror prosecutors investigating the case said they saw "a xenophobic motive" behind the shootings, the latest deadly attack blamed on the far right in Germany.

Witnesses and surveillance videos of the suspect's getaway car led authorities quickly to his home, near the scene of the second attack, where he was found dead near his 72-year-old mother, said Peter Beuth, the interior minister for the state of Hesse, taking the overall death toll to at least 11.

What was the motive?

The suspect left behind online a "manifesto" and video material that suggested a terror attack motivated by "a hostile attitude to foreigners", Beuth said.

A website believed to be the suspect's is being evaluated, he added.

“Initial analysis of the webpage of the suspect indicate a xenophobic motivation,” Beuth said.

"Racism is a poison, hatred is a poison and this poison exists in our society and it is already to blame for far too many crimes," Chancellor Angela Merkel said in Berlin.

Centre-left Social Democratic Party's (SPD) leader Saskia Esken called it "right-wing terror in Germany" in a tweet. People have shied away for too long from calling it what it is, she wrote in German.

"A worse evening could not be imagined," Hanau Mayor Claus Kaminsky, also from SPD, told Bild.

Who was targeted?

Turkey's Ambassador to Germany Ali Kemal Aydin confirmed at least five Turkish citizens were killed in the attack.