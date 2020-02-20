Libya's warring sides have resumed talks in Geneva aimed at brokering a lasting ceasefire in the war-torn country, the UN said on Thursday.

"The talks are underway again," Jean El Alam, spokesman for the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, told AFP, days after the country's internationally recognised unity government announced it was halting its participation.

UN Libya envoy Ghassan Salame launched a second round of military talks on Tuesday with five senior officers from Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) and five negotiators representing warlord Khalifa Haftar's forces.

The GNA then pulled out of the process after a barrage of rockets hit a port in the capital Tripoli — the target of months of bombardment by Haftar's forces.

The port strikes were the latest violation of a tenuous truce that came into effect in January, brokered by Russia, which supports Haftar, and Turkey, which supports the UN-recognised government in Tripoli.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.