Trump loyalist and ally Roger Stone was sentenced on Thursday to 40 months in federal prison, following an extraordinary move by Attorney General William Barr to back off his Justice Department's original sentencing recommendation.

US District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone's crimes demanded a significant time behind bars, but she said the seven to nine years originally recommended by the Justice Department were excessive.

Stone's lawyers had asked for a sentence of probation, citing his age of 67 years, his health and his lack of criminal history.

Stone was convicted in November on all seven counts of an indictment that accused him of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.

The sentence came amid Trump's unrelenting defence of his longtime confidant that has led to a mini-revolt inside the Justice Department and allegations the president has interfered in the case.

'Covering up for president'

Trump took to Twitter to denounce as a “miscarriage of justice” the initial recommendation by Justice Department prosecutors that Stone receive at least seven years in prison.

Attorney General William Barr then backed off that recommendation, prompting four prosecutors to quit Stone's case.

Jackson angrily denied that Stone was being punished for his politics or his allies. “He was not prosecuted, as some have claimed, for standing up for the president. He was prosecuted for covering up for the president," she said.

She said during the hearing that Stone's use of social media to stoke public sentiment against the prosecution and the court was intended to reach a wide audience, including using a photo of Jackson with crosshairs superimposed.

“This is intolerable to the administration of justice,” Jackson said.

"Why are you the one who is standing here today?" Jackson asked federal prosecutor John Crabb, who took over the case after the original trial team quit.

Crabb said there had been a "miscommunication" between Barr and Timothy Shea, the former Barr aide who now serves as the acting US Attorney in the nation's capital.

Crabb asked the judge to impose “a substantial period of incarceration.”

After Stone's attorney, Seth Ginsberg, repeated the defence team's plea that Stone get no prison time, Stone declined to address the court.

Outside the courthouse, a small crowd gathered. Two people held a large banner featuring a sketch of Stone and #PardonRogerStone emblazoned underneath. Next to it was a large multimedia figure of a rat constructed to look like Trump, with his distinctive red tie and hair.

Stone was the sixth Trump aide or adviser to be convicted of charges brought as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

'Witch hunt'

Any jail sentence seems likely to draw a public rebuke from Trump, who maintains that Stone's entire case is just another aspect of the ongoing “witch hunt” against him and his allies by bitter Democrats and the “deep state” inside the FBI and the Justice Department.

Given Trump's recent clemency spree that saw him commute the sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, as well as nearly a dozen others, there has been speculation that Trump could eventually pardon Stone.