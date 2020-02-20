Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday that NATO members may send Patriot missile systems to Turkey to use for security in the face of the conflict in northwestern Syria's Idlib region.

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, the Turkish defence minister said, "There is the threat of air strikes and missiles against our country; there could be Patriot support." But Akar ruled out any troop support from the US.

Turkey’s operational capacity is equal to NATO’s operational capacity according to current figures, he added.

Akar said talks with the United States on purchasing Patriot systems were also continuing.

The biggest problem between Turkey and the US is Washington's support to the YPG/PKK terror group, Akar said.

The Turkish defence minister said that Turkey will activate the S-400 missile systems which it has bought from Russia and there should be "no doubt" about this.

Akar said Ankara and Moscow have "healthy dialogue" on the ground and did not seek to "face off" with Russia over growing tensions related to a Syrian regime offensive on Idlib.

He also added that Turkey and Russia are discussing the use of Syrian air space in Idlib and the problem can be overcome if Russia "steps aside."

Akar said Russia’s denial of providing Idlib’s air space to Turkey "disrupts our fight against radicals."

What Turkey wants in Idlib is the Sochi agreement to be applied and refuses any revisal of the agreement, Akar said.

'This is carnage'

Akar said that the regime is branding "everyone who opposes it as a terrorist" and does not give them any right to live.