WORLD
3 MIN READ
Merkel, Macron urge Putin to stop attacks in Syria's Idlib
German Chancellor Merkel and French President Macron held a joint phone call with Russian President Putin and discussed recent developments in Idlib, a spokesman for the German government said in a statement.
Merkel, Macron urge Putin to stop attacks in Syria's Idlib
French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany on July 8, 2017. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
February 20, 2020

German and French leaders called for an immediate end to attacks in Idlib, northwestern Syria, in a phone call with the Russian president, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, following their meeting in Brussels, held a joint phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed recent developments in Idlib, Steffen Seibert, a spokesman for the German government, said in a statement.

“They called for an immediate end to combat operations and an unhindered humanitarian access,” Seibert said, adding that the civilians in Idlib were facing a catastrophic humanitarian situation.

“They also expressed their readiness to meet with President Putin and Turkish President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan to find a political situation to the crisis,” he said.

Syria has been mired in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Syrian regime cracked down on protests.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN figures.

RECOMMENDED

Attacks in Idlib

Idlib falls within a de-confliction zone laid out in a deal between Turkey and Russia in late 2018. The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire, launching frequent attacks inside the territory where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Idlib is currently home to about four million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces throughout the war-torn country.

About a million Idlib refugees have moved towards the nearby Turkish border in recent months, fleeing attacks by the Assad regime and its allies, and producing a desperate humanitarian situation.

Turkey has called for an immediate halt to the attacks on Idlib, and for the ceasefire to be followed, warning that if the attacks do not stop Turkey will act.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Venezuela interim president urges opposition talks after Maduro ouster
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
US officials arrive in Israel to discuss Gaza, Iran
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation