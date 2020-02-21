Ireland’s parliament convened on Thursday for the first time since an election two weeks ago that left three parties on roughly level pegging, with no easy route to forming a stable government.

Talks among the parties have failed to make much progress since the February 8 election, which brought a breakthrough for left-wing nationalists Sinn Fein at the expense of the two long-dominant centrist parties, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein each hold 37 seats in the 160-seat Dail, parliament’s lower house. Fine Gael has 35.

Thursday’s session opened with the election of a speaker, followed by parties nominating their candidates for Taoiseach, or prime minister.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar were all nominated to the top post, but none secured enough votes to be elected.

Varadkar, the current Taoiseach, formally resigned as prime minister after the votes but will stay on as caretaker leader until a successor is chosen. He's due to travel to Washington next month for the traditional St. Patrick's Day visit to the White House by Ireland's leader.

The election result was a major blow for Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, which have dominated Irish politics since the country won independence from Britain a century ago.