Iranians began voting for a new parliament on Friday, with turnout seen as a key measure of support for Iran's leadership as sanctions weigh on the economy and isolate the country diplomatically.

The disqualification of some 9,000 potential candidates, most of them reformists and moderates, raised the possibility of lower-than-usual turnout.

Participation urged

Iran's leadership and state media urged voter participation, with some framing it as a religious duty. Earlier this week, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said high voter turnout will thwart "plots and plans" by Americans and supporters of Israel against Iran.

"Enemies want to see what the results of the US maximum pressure are," Khamenei said. He was referring to US sanctions and pressure from Washington that have strangled Iran's ability to sell its oil abroad, forcing its economy into recession.

Around 7,000 candidates are running in 208 constituencies for the 290-seat chamber.

Tensions with the United States could strengthen hard-liners by reinforcing long-held distrust of the West. The crisis with Washington spiked after a US airstrike in January killed Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani. The strike led to a tense confrontation in which Iranian forces accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane after it took off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. Most of those killed were Iranian.

The shoot-down and attempts by officials to initially conceal the cause of the crash sparked public anger and protests in Iran.

Economy on bad state

The election is being held at a time of growing economic hardship.