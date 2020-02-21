When Turkey backed the popular uprising against the dictator Bashar al Assad it knew that ending ties with the regime would hurt economically and diplomatically.

It did so anyway because to continue relations would amount to tacit approval of the regime’s brutal war against the Syrian people.

Children were tortured to death alongside tens of thousands of others, entire neighbourhoods were gassed to death with chemical weapons or devastated with barrel bombs.

In the face of such atrocities, there was no way any civilised country could continue to maintain ties.

At the time, the feeling was ostensibly widespread as western powers poured help into to the opposition’s cause and set ‘red lines’ against the regime. Nine years later, however, only one country remains willing to implement them.

Turkey has made huge sacrifices for the cause of the Syrian people. Its soldiers have died protecting them from Assad regime forces, as well as terrorist groups, such as Daesh and the YPG - the Syrian branch of the PKK.

Ankara also opened its doors when Syrians fled the regime, taking in 3.6 million refugees from the country.

While there is no change in Turkey’s stance on Bashar al Assad and his regime between 2011 and 2020, the same cannot be said of others.

States, which had called for Bashar al Assad’s removal at the start of the uprising, are now silent and seem to have forgotten about the red lines they set.