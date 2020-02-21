WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi intercepts Yemen Houthi missiles targeting cities – coalition
The missiles were fired by the Iran-aligned group, the coalition said in a statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency.
Saudi intercepts Yemen Houthi missiles targeting cities – coalition
A member of the US Air Force stands near a missile battery at the Prince Sultan air base in al Kharj, central Saudi Arabia. February 20, 2020. / AP
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
February 21, 2020

Yemeni Houthi missiles targeting cities in Saudi Arabia have been intercepted, the region's Riyadh-led military coalition said, in the latest reported cross-border attack by the rebel group.

The missiles were fired by the Houthis, the coalition said in a statement released on Thursday by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

"They were launched in a systematic, deliberate manner to target cities and civilians, which is a flagrant defiance of international humanitarian law," coalition spokesman Turki al Maliki said, according to SPA.

"The capital, Sanaa, has become a Houthi militia assembly and an installation and launching hub for ballistic missiles that target the kingdom," he said.

RECOMMENDED

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly accused Iran of supplying sophisticated weapons to the Houthis, a charge Tehran denies.

The coalition intervened in support of the Yemeni government in 2015 when President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi fled into Saudi exile as the Houthis closed in on his last remaining territory in and around Aden.

Since then, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, many of them civilians, relief agencies say.

The fighting has triggered what the UN describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with millions displaced and in need of aid.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Venezuela interim president urges opposition talks after Maduro ouster
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
US officials arrive in Israel to discuss Gaza, Iran
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation