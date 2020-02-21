Yemeni Houthi missiles targeting cities in Saudi Arabia have been intercepted, the region's Riyadh-led military coalition said, in the latest reported cross-border attack by the rebel group.

The missiles were fired by the Houthis, the coalition said in a statement released on Thursday by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

"They were launched in a systematic, deliberate manner to target cities and civilians, which is a flagrant defiance of international humanitarian law," coalition spokesman Turki al Maliki said, according to SPA.

"The capital, Sanaa, has become a Houthi militia assembly and an installation and launching hub for ballistic missiles that target the kingdom," he said.