Saudi Arabia has jealously guarded its claim to being the “guardian of Islam” by being the undisputed leader in donating humanitarian aid to the Muslim world, with foreign aid contributions exceeding $90 billion – or 3.7 percent of its annual gross domestic product in thirty years spanning 1975 to 2005.

But in its current era of defacto Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman (MBS) rule, the Kingdom is replacing its previously expressed care for Muslim causes with the cold-hearted calculations of realpolitik.

Under MBS, Saudi Arabia is undergoing what can be viewed as an identity transformation, moving away from its brand of ultra-orthodox Islam towards a new nationalism - a move that rolls back the influence and control of the country’s religious establishment over the House of Saud. This, in turn, creates the political space for the MBS-led monarchy to be constrained less by religious notions portending to morality, and allow it to exact profits from its state-controlled oil business with ruthless efficiency.

On the rare recent instances it puts the weight of the monarchy behind a cause or crisis in the Muslim world, it does so but with begrudging reluctance, and typically because it has either trampled on or turned its back on an untouchable or sacred Islamic rail. This is no more evident than in the way it acted as a publicist for the US in soliciting Arab support for President Donald Trump’s so-called “Deal of the Century.”

The Saudis later publicly distanced themselves from the deal due to the broader Arab and Muslim anger towards what would’ve solidified a system of apartheid for the Palestinian people, while sanctifying Israel’s illegal claims to ownership of Jerusalem.

Saudi Arabia has danced a similar two-step with Pakistan over India’s human rights violations in Kashmir and New Delhi’s stripping of the Muslim majority territory’s “semi-autonomous” status.

On February 7, Saudi Arabia rejected Pakistan’s second plea for an urgent meeting of the council of Foreign Ministers on Kashmir at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan responded by slamming of what he views as an apathetic Saudi response by saying, “We can’t even come together as a whole on the OIC Summit meeting on Kashmir.”

The following day, Saudi Arabia, responding to global criticism, performed a diplomatic U-turn, announcing it would work together with Pakistan to “advance the Kashmir cause,” including from the platform of the OIC.

Until now, the Saudi government has shown almost zero interest in the safety and well being of eight million Muslims in Kashmir, even seemingly pretending as though the Narendra Modi-led Indian government hasn’t set in motion the workings of a Hindu-settler-colonial project, akin to Israel’s colonisation of the Palestinian West Bank, euphemistically describing it as an “internal issue.”