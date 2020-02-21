A British aid worker advising Syrian medical teams on the ground in Idlib has condemned western states for their inaction as regime forces assault the rebel-held province.

Hamish de Bretton-Gordon wrote an editorial for the British Telegraph, entitled “Speaking from the trenches, the West should be ashamed of its absence in Syria.”

The former soldier is now a humanitarian worker who serves as the director of Doctors Under Fire, a group that provides support to Syrian medical workers who are working within line of fire.

“Western nations, including the UK have been completely unwilling to intervene to save civilian lives in Syria,” de Bretton-Gordon wrote, adding: “As the world is prepared to move heaven and earth to contain the coronavirus, it shows no appetite to save potentially tens of thousands of civilians in Syria.”

The human rights worker further commended Turkey for stopping barrel bomb attacks by regime helicopters.

Idlib is home to hundreds of thousands of internally displaced Syrians who have fled other parts of Syria due to regime attacks of persecution.