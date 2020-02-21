Turkish secondary school student Atakan Kayalar went viral on Twitter after someone posted a video of him as he discussed reading hundreds of books, mostly on philosophy.

In the video, which was shot in a bookstore, Atakan proudly says he has read Jean-Jacques Rousseau’s The Social Contract, Richard Dawkins’ The God Delusion and Plato’s Republic.

The video soon went viral on Twitter and some people commented on how they were impressed with Atakan, while others were more critical as they thought these books were not “for children”.

It has been shared more than 80,000 times.

‘I want to be a psychiatrist’

Atakan told reporters after a chess course he attended that he wants to be a psychiatrist someday.