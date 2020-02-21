TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Read Rousseau, Plato and Dawkins? This Turkish boy has and he's 10
Atakan Kayalar says he has read 250 books during the past five months and wants to help improve education systems.
Read Rousseau, Plato and Dawkins? This Turkish boy has and he's 10
Atakan Kayalar plays chess in Istanbul, Turkey on February 19, 2020. / AA
By Neslihan Birtek
February 21, 2020

Turkish secondary school student Atakan Kayalar went viral on Twitter after someone posted a video of him as he discussed reading hundreds of books, mostly on philosophy.

In the video, which was shot in a bookstore, Atakan proudly says he has read Jean-Jacques Rousseau’s The Social Contract, Richard Dawkins’ The God Delusion and Plato’s Republic.

The video soon went viral on Twitter and some people commented on how they were impressed with Atakan, while others were more critical as they thought these books were not “for children”.

It has been shared more than 80,000 times.

‘I want to be a psychiatrist’

Atakan told reporters after a chess course he attended that he wants to be a psychiatrist someday. 

RECOMMENDED

“But I have another goal besides my vocational ambitions: To be president.”

He said he thinks the country’s education system should be changed but declined to elaborate.

“People need to be educated about respect and good manners starting from pre-school. The [bad] examples are right in front of our eyes.”

Atakan’s mother Hulya Kayalar said she wants her child to get an education “without being separated from his friends. I have no materialistic expectations”.

His father is currently unemployed, and his mother said as Atakan spends most of his time in bookstores, their only problem is finding the money to pay for his books.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Why is Syrian army's capture of Suleyman Shah's tomb important for Türkiye?
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
Türkiye views all Gaza peace initiatives as important: Erdogan
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
Who is Zeynep Sonmez, the rising Turkish star making waves in the Australian Open?
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Zeynep Sonmez feeds off roaring Turkish crowd to extend Australian Open run
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Türkiye hails ceasefire, full integration agreement in Syria as milestone for ‘terror-free region’
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada