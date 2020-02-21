Iranian health authorities on Friday reported two more deaths from the novel coronavirus that emerged in China and said the fatalities were from among 13 new confirmed cases of the virus in Iran.

So far, 18 cases have been confirmed in Iran, including the four who died.

The spokesman of the health ministry, Kianoush Jahanpour, said the newly detected cases are all linked with city of Qom, where the first two elderly patients died on Wednesday.

Jahanpour said the new cases were either from Qom or had visited the city recently. He said four of them have been hospitalised in the capital, Tehran, and two in northern province of Gilan.

Minoo Mohraz, an Iranian health ministry official, said the virus “possibly came from Chinese workers who work in Qom and traveled to China”. She did not elaborate. A Chinese company has been building a solar power plant in Qom.

Concerns over the spread of the virus, which originated in central China, prompted authorities in Iran this week to close all schools and Shiite seminaries in Qom, about 130 kilometers south of Tehran.

Also, earlier news reports said Iran had recently evacuated 60 Iranian students from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the epidemic. The students were quarantined upon their return to Iran and were discharged after 14 days without any health problems.

Qom is a popular religious destination and a centre of learning and religious studies for Shia Muslims from inside Iran, as well as Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan and Azerbaijan. It is also known for its cattle farms.

Iran once relied heavily on China to buy its oil and some Chinese companies have continued doing business with Iran in the face of US sanctions. Unlike other countries, such as Saudi Arabia, which barred its citizens and residents from traveling to China, Iran has not imposed such measures. But it has suspended all passenger flights with China for the past two weeks, allowing only cargo flights.