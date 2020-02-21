Germany's government faced calls to toughen gun ownership laws and step up efforts to track far-right sympathisers after the suspect in one of its worst mass shootings since World War Two was found to have published a racist manifesto.

Thousands gathered in cities across Germany to hold vigils for the victims of a racially motivated terror attack, amid growing calls for authorities to crack down on far-right extremism.

A 43-year-old German man shot dead nine people of immigrant background in the Frankfurt suburb of Hanau on Wednesday before killing his mother and himself. The man, identified as Tobias Rathjen, left a number of rambling texts and videos espousing racist views and claiming to have been under surveillance since birth.

German interior minister Horst Seehofer said on Friday that the police presence would be increased across the country to counter the "very high" security threat from the far-right after the attack

"The security threat from right-wing extremism, anti-semitism and racism is very high," Seehofer said at a press conference in Berlin, also announcing an "increased police presence" at mosques, train stations, airports and borders.

He and justice minister Christine Lambrecht highlighted that Germany has updated its law on firearms licensing in recent weeks and a new bill targeting online hate speech is being considered.

Federal police chief Holger Muench said "around half" of those who carry out attacks with extreme-right motivations were previously unknown to his officers.

Suspects in both the Halle synagogue attack and the Hanau shootings appear to have been radicalised largely online, publishing racist screeds only shortly before their attacks.

"The problem is perpetrators who act almost without any structure behind them, practically with only an internet connection... how can potential perpetrators be identified, that's the big challenge," Muench said.

Such people were "time bombs", Lambrecht said.

The state must do more to combat right-wing extremism, migration, refugees and integration minister Annette Widmann-Mauz said, calling for more government action against anti-Muslim hostility.

“Those who were murdered in Hanau were not foreigners. None of them were. Citizens have died,” Mayor Claus Kaminsky said, according to Bild newspaper. The far-right attacker’s manifesto has the mark of racism and hatred as well as psychopathy.