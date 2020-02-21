When I woke up on Thursday morning and saw the news, I had a sinking feeling. A gunman, or as we know now a right-wing terrorist, killed several people in the small German town of Hanau near Frankfurt. All the victims were from a migrant background, and the massacres took place at two shisha bars.

Firstly, I called my cousin, who runs her own cafe in the middle of that town. Like many other people, she is clearly recognisable as a Muslim.

"Everything is fine, but something terrible happened here," she told me.

At the same time, I knew that "we" are not safe anymore and that it was pure luck that her business was not attacked.

A few moments later, I called her brother. He was on his way to the hospital. Idrees, a colleague and friend of his, had been shot and severely injured. While he was lying in a coma, his brother died. Like us, they were originally from Afghanistan and had hoped for a better life in Germany.

The town was shattered.

I have several family members in Hanau, a place I know well from my childhood. I remembered the vibrant migrant community, consisting of Turks, Kurds, Afghans, Arabs and many others. During the month of Ramadan, fast was broken in a big square in the middle of the town. Those of German heritage also joined in the feast, a quintessential multicultural society.

In the end, one person was able to destroy all of that. In total, the right-wing terrorist, whose name is not worth mentioning in my opinion, killed nine people with a migrant background. His last victim was his mother before he killed himself.

In terms of the media coverage after such atrocities, I think that there is nothing that surprises or shocks me.

BILD, Germany's leading tabloid which is known for its propaganda against Muslims and migrants, started to spread fake news the very same night, claiming that the massacre was conducted by people from the "milieu". What this means is 'oh obviously, it's just migrants murdering each other,' because that's apparently what we do.

The next day, other media outlets covered on a xenophobic attack, but they used the German term "fremdenfeindlich" ("hostile to foreigners") which is not just very old-fashioned but also deeply problematic since it does not reflect current realities.

The victims of the massacre were not strangers but people who were born and raised in Hanau. They were a part of German society, and probably, many of their parents or grandparents came to this country to work and prosper.

Last but not least, but also as expected, many refused to describe the atrocity for what it is, a racist, terrorist attack against non-whites.

Additionally, humanising the culprit, as just a "psychotic lone wolf", of course, also arrived on cue. I do not want to focus too much on this murderer, but it is clear that he was an educated man who believed that some people are superior to others.