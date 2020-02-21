Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a phone call to stop the Syrian regime's offensive in the last opposition stronghold of Idlib, his office said.

"The president during the call stressed that the regime should be restrained in Idlib and that the humanitarian crisis must be stopped," the Turkish presidency said in a statement after the two leaders spoke.

The two leaders also reiterated their commitments to existing agreements on Syria.

During the phone call, President Erdogan said that the crisis in Idlib can only be resolved by fully implementing the Sochi memorandum of understanding.

The two leaders also agreed to intensify contacts over Idlib, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders also discussed the developments in Libya.

The UN says 900,000 people — more than half of them children — have been displaced in "horrendous conditions" since December 1, when the regime began its offensive to capture Idlib, the country's last opposition and rebel-held area.