The 3rd International Ethnosport Forum organised by World Ethnosport Confederation is taking place in Antalya's Serik province. This years forum was organised under the theme of 'Recovering Traditional Sports'.

Speaking at the forum, Head of the World Ethnosport Confederation, Bilal Erdogan said: "Many who have taken steps to leave a beautiful legacy for future generations had begun their toils without knowing the impact of their journey."

"We have to reclaim our lost values if we want to reach to the future stronger as societies with arts, sports, traditions and culture that belong to us and our societies. If we are to display assertive and authentic progress as independent nations in the future, we must embrace and equip ourselves with our own languages, literature, arts, aesthetics, values and sports that are about to be forgotten otherwise," Erdogan added.

During the forum, problems of the traditional sports will be evaluated under the light of personal and corporate experiences. 200 people consisting of ministers, government officials, federation representatives and academicians from 49 countries are participating in the forum.