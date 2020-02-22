Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said he would hold a summit with the leaders of Russia, France, and Germany on March 5 to discuss the situation in Syria's last rebel enclave of Idlib, where a recent push by regime forces has displaced nearly a million people.

"We will come together on March 5 and discuss these issues," Erdogan said in a televised speech, following a phone call on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his teleconference with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"I expressed our determination on (Idlib) clearly to (Vladimir) Putin yesterday. I also mentioned it to (Angela) Merkel and (Emmanuel) Macron," Erdogan said.

"On March 5, we will meet with Putin, Macron, and Merkel, and we will talk about these again."

German and French leaders expressed concern about the humanitarian situation in Idlib and urged an end to the conflict, while the Kremlin said it is discussing the possibility of holding a four-way summit.

Idlib fighting

Meanwhile, a Turkish soldier was killed in an attack by regime forces in Idlib, northwestern Syria, Turkish Defence Ministry Saturday said on Twitter.

Turkey retaliated to the attack with full force and 21 regime targets were heavily hit and destroyed, said the ministry in a series of tweets.

Turkey has swiftly retaliated to any attack, neutralising hundreds of regime troops and targets, warning that it would not tolerate any Turkish soldiers coming to harm.

Syria has been mired in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN figures.