A partial truce marking a potential turning point in Afghanistan's gruelling war appeared to be holding on Saturday, with only isolated attacks threatening to mar a process that drew jubilant civilians across the shattered country onto streets to celebrate.

The Taliban, US and Afghan forces have all agreed to a so-called "reduction in violence", marking only the second lull in fighting since the US-led invasion of 2001.

"It is the first morning that I go out without the fear of being killed by a bomb or suicide bomber. I hope it continues forever," Kabul taxi driver Habib Ullah said, while in other parts of the country people danced in the streets after the truce kicked in at midnight.

However in Balkh province in the north, Taliban fighters attacked a district headquarters near the provincial capital of Mazar-i-Sharif, killing two Afghan soldiers, a local official told AFP news agency. There were also reports of a separate incident in central Uruzgan province.

The attack was confirmed by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in an audio message to Reuters news agency. He said an Afghan forces convoy tried to enter territory controlled by the group.

The two sides have fought for control over parts of Balkh province for years.

General Scott Miller, who leads US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, did not directly address those incidents but stressed that Western forces would continually monitor the situation.

"We've stopped our offensive operations as part of our obligations," Miller told reporters.

In the event of any breaches of the truce, Miller said the US would communicate with the Taliban through various channels set up in Doha, where the insurgents have a political office.

"As more days go on we will have a better understanding of what trends are," Miller said.

"Very clearly this is a conditional effort, this is a trial period."

US troops withdrawal

The partial truce is expected to set the conditions for Washington and the insurgents to sign a deal in Doha on February 29 that could, ultimately, pull US troops out after more than 18 years and launch war-weary Afghanistan into an uncertain future.

A successful week would show the Taliban can control their forces and demonstrate good faith ahead of any signing.

It also gives a much-needed respite to civilians, who have long borne the brunt of the bloody conflict. The UN's Afghanistan mission said on Saturday that more than 10,000 people had been killed or wounded in the war in 2019 alone.

In Kandahar in the south, considered the Taliban heartland, and the eastern province of Jalalabad, dozens of Afghans could be seen dancing the attan –– a traditional Pashtun dance –– in the streets in celebration overnight.

In Kabul, which for years now has been one of the deadliest places in the country for civilians, those who spoke to AFP were warier.