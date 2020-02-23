WORLD
2 MIN READ
Outrage as Israeli bulldozer desecrates Palestinian body
Israeli troops kill a Palestinian in Gaza whose body is later seen dangling from the mechanical arm of a bulldozer, in video footage posted on social media by activists.
Outrage as Israeli bulldozer desecrates Palestinian body
This picture taken on a mobile phone on February 23, 2020, shows Palestinians trying to collect a body as bulldozer approaches them, along the Gaza-Israel fence east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. / AFP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
February 23, 2020

Israeli forces on Sunday shot dead a Palestinian near the fence with blockaded Gaza, before extracting his body with a bulldozer, the army said, sparking outrage. 

The Palestinian group Islamic Jihad said the man was one of its members, but it did not disclose what he was doing in the area.

In a statement, the Israeli military said soldiers opened fire at two Palestinians placing an explosive device next to the fence in the Hamas-governed enclave.

It said one of the men was killed and a military bulldozer removed his body. 

It was not possible to independently verify Israeli claims. Hamas condemned the desecration of the body in a statement. 

Witnesses and health officials said two other Palestinians were wounded by Israeli troops after a group of people tried to recover the body.

RECOMMENDED

Video goes viral

Video footage shot by a Gaza photographer and posted on social media showed what appeared to be a lifeless figure dangling from the mechanical arm of the bulldozer, which was guarded by an Israeli tank, while unarmed men, were trying to collect it. 

The sound of gunfire is heard and the men ultimately run away.

The Gaza health ministry said that two civilians were wounded by Israeli troops at the scene.

Hawkish Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett has pursued a policy of retaining the bodies of fighters from Gaza as bargaining chips to pressure Hamas, which governs the Palestinian enclave, and which has been holding the bodies of two Israeli soldiers since 2014.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown