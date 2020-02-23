At least nine people were killed and 50 others injured on Sunday in eastern Turkey from tremors after an earthquake hit Iran near the border with eastern Turkey. Less than ten hours later another earthquake struck the same area.

The quake centered on the Iranian city of Khoy and affected villages in the Turkish province of Van.

Tremors from a 5.9-magnitude quake caused damage to buildings and many people are trapped under debris, Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in a news conference.

He added that over 1,000 buildings had collapsed.

Emergency teams from both countries were sent to villages in the mountainous border region.

Governor of Iran's Azerbaijan province, Mohammad Mahdi Shahriari, said that some of the village houses were destroyed partly and some others completely.

Post-quake shocks

Meanwhile, after the earthquake, a total of 24 aftershocks occurred, two of them over 4.0 magnitude, said Turkey's National Disaster and Management Authority (AFAD) in a statement.