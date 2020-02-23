It has been more than 20 years since Galatasaray last saw a derby victory at archrivals Fenerbahce's stadium.

It ended on Sunday night, Galatasaray won 3-1 after an eventful derby in Turkish Super Lig.

At Fenerbahce's stadium, Ulker, Fenerbahce managed to evade Galatasaray's strong start to the match, eventually finding the leading goal after a penalty decision.

Max Kruse made no mistake from the penalty spot in the 21st minute.

However, Galatasaray did not give up and found the equalizing goal in the 40th minute with a header goal by Ryan Donk.

The first half ended 1-1.