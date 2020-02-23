POLITICS
Galatasaray end 20-year curse, beat Fenerbahce 3-1 away
Lions beat Yellow Canaries first time at away game since 1999 in an eventful derby in Turkish Super Lig.
Galatasaray's Radamel Falcao celebrates scoring their second goal at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey, February 23, 2020. / Reuters
By Asena Boşnak
February 23, 2020

It has been more than 20 years since Galatasaray last saw a derby victory at archrivals Fenerbahce's stadium.

It ended on Sunday night, Galatasaray won 3-1 after an eventful derby in Turkish Super Lig.

At Fenerbahce's stadium, Ulker, Fenerbahce managed to evade Galatasaray's strong start to the match, eventually finding the leading goal after a penalty decision.

Max Kruse made no mistake from the penalty spot in the 21st minute.

However, Galatasaray did not give up and found the equalizing goal in the 40th minute with a header goal by Ryan Donk.

The first half ended 1-1.

In the second half, things got heated as Galatasaray found the leading goal in the 80th minute.

This time, it was Galatasaray's turn to take the penalty, Falcao converted and give his team a 2-1 lead.

In the 84th minute, both Deniz Turuc and Younes Belhanda were sent off after a quarrel

The derby's final goal came from Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru on the stoppage time, 97th minute, making the finishing touch to seal the deal and ended the 20-year curse.

Galatasaray improved to 45 points, same points as leaders Trabzonspor and third-placed Sivasspor, meanwhile Fenerbahce stayed at 6th place with 38 points.

SOURCE:AA
