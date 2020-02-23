Around 10,000 protesters marched through the central German town of Hanau on Sunday to mourn the nine people who were killed by an immigrant-hating gunman four days ago.

"These days and hours are the blackest and darkest our town has ever experienced during peace times," Hanau mayor Claus Kaminsky told the somber crowds, according to the German news agency dpa.

But, he said, those who want to pull apart society won't succeed, "because we are more and we will prevent that."

A 43-year-old German man shot to death nine people in the Frankfurt suburb on Wednesday before apparently killing his mother and himself.

Five of the victims were reported to be Turkish citizens. The attacker left rambling texts and videos in which he espoused racist views, called for genocide and claimed to have been under surveillance since birth.

Turkey's ambassador to Germany, Ali Kemal Aydin, warned that Turkish immigrants in Germany are experiencing more and more hate crimes in the country.

"This cannot and this must not continue," Aydin said at the protest.

Shots fired near home of Turkish-Muslim cleric

Unknown suspects fired shots in front of a family house of a Turkish-Muslim cleric in Germany, the country’s largest Islamic organisation announced on Sunday.

The Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB said in a statement that its Secretary-General Abdurrahman Atasoy’s family house in the southwestern city of Heilbronn was targeted in a suspected shooting incident on Saturday night.