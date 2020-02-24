US President Donald Trump arrived in India on a two-day visit aimed at bolstering relations with New Delhi, which is at the heart of Washington’s China containment strategy.

Trump’s trip, however, will serve more than a strategic purpose.

The symbolism of the visit’s timing and itinerary will strengthen a sense of triumphalism among Hindu extremists and embolden Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he leads India toward becoming an authoritarian, Hindu majoritarian state.

At a time in which America should be using its influence to roll back Modi’s Hindu nationalist “New India” project, it is instead offering it legitimacy.

Trump flew directly from the United States to the city of Ahmedabad, in the state of Gujarat, which Modi ruled as chief minister for over 12 years. In Ahmedabad, Trump inaugurated a 110,000-seat cricket stadium and gave a joint address with Modi - although some say the event was just hosted there and the inauguration will take place later.

The celebratory event takes place just four days before the anniversary of the start of the anti-Muslim pogroms in Gujarat in 2002 under the watch of Modi. Over a thousand Muslims were systematically killed in the violence, which was perpetrated by networks led by members of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its parent organisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

While the pogroms propelled Modi to victory in state elections later that year, he became an international pariah and was barred from entering the United States. But in 2013, that isolation quickly eased as his prospects of becoming India’s prime minister grew.

For outsiders, Modi rebranded himself as a pro-growth, anti-red tape, non-corrupt politician, proffering a distinct “Gujarat model” of development — though India’s economic troubles today show that Modi’s reputation as an economic reformer was undeserved. Crony capitalism and jobless growth define Modi’s stewardship over the Indian economy today, much like during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister.

More importantly, for Modi’s core supporters, the Gujarat model was not about GDP growth, FDI, and ease of doing business rankings. Gujarat served as a Hindutva or Hindu supremacist laboratory, where the Hindu majority could consolidate electorally and advance economically as Muslims were rendered politically irrelevant and physically invisible by both the ballot and the bullet.

Nearly two decades after the pogroms, Ahmedabad remains a heavily segregated city, with its Muslim population largely confined to ghettos. Out of all of India’s large cities, Trump has chosen to visit one defined by its anti-Muslim violence and segregation, on the anniversary of a state-supported ethnic cleansing campaign that took place there.

A visit to Ahmedabad would be justifiable were it a symbol of accountability, reconciliation, or restorative justice. But neither was Modi held accountable for the pogroms, nor did he even feign an apology for the crimes he enabled.

In fact, Modi taunted its Muslim victims and rewarded persons directly involved in the violence with political appointments.