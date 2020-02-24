US President Donald Trump received a red-carpet welcome in India on Monday, addressing a huge rally at a mega cricket stadium on a maiden official visit to India that is big on photo opportunities but likely short on substance.

Visiting PM Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, Trump and First Lady Melania visited independence hero Mahatma Gandhi's ashram, where Modi gifted him a "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil" three wise monkeys statue.

The billionaire and the tea seller's son then headed to a new cricket stadium –– the biggest in the world –– where Trump heaped praise on Modi as an "exceptional leader, a great champion of India" in front of a crowd of around 100,000.

"America loves India. America respects India, and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people," Trump told the ecstatic crowd, many in Trump-emblazoned baseball caps.

Name-checking Bollywood films and Indian cricketers, Trump –– with an eye on elections in November –– paid tribute to the four-million-strong Indian-American diaspora as "truly special people".

Trade tensions, Kashmir

Trade tensions have grown between the US and India, the world's fifth-biggest economy, as Trump's "America First" drive collides with PM Modi's protectionist "Make in India" mantra.

While sharing concerns about China and deepening their defence ties, India has bristled at Trump's offer to mediate in the Kashmir dispute with Pakistan and at unease in Washington over a citizenship law criticised as anti-Muslim.

"India is a country that proudly embraces freedom, liberty, individual rights, the rule of law, and the dignity of every human being," Trump said.

"President Trump's visit opens a new chapter in our relationship –– a chapter that will document the progress and prosperity of the people of America and India," Modi said.

"The whole world knows what President Trump has done to fulfill the dreams of America."

Excited spectators had queued from 4:00 am for the "Namaste Trump" rally, reciprocating a "Howdy Modi" event in Houston last year where Trump likened Modi to Elvis.

Workers rushed to finish the stadium and a wall that locals said was to hide a slum. Stray dogs, cows, and monkeys were also kept away.

'New initiatives'

"Events like these will galvanise people to start to cooperate in new initiatives," said Pramit Maakoday, an Indian-American in the stadium.

Later Monday Trump and Melania –– dressed in an off-white jumpsuit and Indian sash alongside her husband in his usual suit and tie –– flew to the Taj Mahal for sunset before the main official talks on Tuesday.

Parts of the white marble "jewel of Muslim art", according to UNESCO, were given a mud-pack facial to remove stains, while efforts were made to lessen the stench of the adjacent river.

"We hope the US liberalises its visa regime for skilled workers. They need it and India has too many young skilled and talented people," said student Maunas Shastri.

'Tariff king'

But behind the platitudes and apparent warm rapport between the two leaders lies a fraught relationship worsened by the trade protectionism of both governments.

Trump has called India the "tariff king" and said before the visit that Asia's third-largest economy has been "hitting us very, very hard for many, many years".

Rather than a wide-ranging trade deal, reports said Trump and Modi may instead ink smaller agreements covering Harley-Davidson motorcycle imports and American dairy products, as well as defence pacts.

Also on the cards could be the supply of six nuclear reactors, the fruit of a landmark atomic accord in 2008.