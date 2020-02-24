At its heart, the conservative electoral victory will likely see Iran's withdrawal from previous commitment to the failing ‘JCPOA’ nuclear deal, as Iran continues to struggle economically, a direct fallout of the US sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump.

Hamed Tabei, a political officer in Iran’s Ministry of Youth and Sports spoke to TRT World about the ‘resounding success’ Iranians had achieved with the election results.

“Iran finally has the chance to break free of international webs of control and redefine its stance as it wishes. This has been long in the coming,” says Tabei.

Conservative groups loyal to Ayatollah Khamenei and the theocratic revolutionary ideals of Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution won in the Friday vote that saw a staggeringly low turn-out.

But the election was about more than entrenching the rising right within Iran. It also signified walking back policies adopted by President Hassan Rouhani, who was unable to strengthen Iran’s economic standing, despite dealing with international players.

Lingering ghosts

The dominant conservative vote was likely swayed by the US killing of top IRGC General Qassem Soleimani a month ago in January. But even if it wasn’t, the Iranian Guardian Council went to extreme measures to disqualify a broad swathe of moderate and centrist candidates from running in the parliamentary elections.

The result? A record-low 42.5% turn-out, and a tamed parliament controlled by Khamenei, following moderate Rouhani’s four-year term, and an equally balanced legislature. This makes it the first time since the end of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s presidency in 2013 that conservatives have come to power.

Voters found limited options on the ballot, with over 7,000 potential candidates been disqualified, most of them reformists and moderates. Ninety disqualified candidates were sitting members of Iran’s 290 member parliament.

The Friday elections were swayed in favor of conservatives well before public protests erupted against the government in what would witness the harshest crackdowns since the 1979 Iranian revolution. Human rights groups estimate that nearly 300 were killed in the protests.

New rhetoric, same challenges

Khamenei has won deep popular support by weaponizing the US withdrawal from the nuclear agreement in 2018, while lashing out at European members of the pact for uniting against Iran.