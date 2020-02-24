Following the last nine brutal years of Syrian war, Idlib is now going through an unprecedented level of bloodletting and displacement and none of the global powers has done anything to stop the bloodlust of Russia-backed Assad regime.

Assad’s winter offensive has not only displaced nearly one million people from their homes in Idlib, the last opposition stronghold, but it has also exposed the rest of the three million people in the province to harsh winter conditions and constant bombing campaigns that give them sleepless nights, impacting their mental health to dangerous margins.

While Ankara has been striving to stop Moscow and Assad from making violent advances into the territory, pressuring them to abide by a de-escalation agreement signed between Russia and Turkey in 2018 with an aim to break the spell of violence in the region, no other country has stepped forward to confront the Assad regime and discourage him from unleashing hell over Idlib’s overpopulated neighbourhoods.

Defiant of Assad's rule, the people of Idlib are caught between the regime’s deadly bombing campaigns and harsh winter conditions. They have already lost several children and newborn babies to biting cold as many of them froze to death in below zero degree temperatures.

The UN has called upon the international community countless times to register the fact that Assad's killing machine knows no human bounds.

“We need an end to the fighting, and access to safety to preserve lives,” said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) last week.

“Every day that passes, that call is more urgent. Thousands of innocent people cannot pay the price of a divided international community, whose inability to find a solution to this crisis is going to be a grave stain on our collective international conscience,” Grandi said.

But Russian belligerence, enabled by both American and European idleness, has already put that stain on the international community, whose inactions have facilitated a daily human drama in Syria for nearly a decade.

Turkey’s loneliness

The Idlib drama has also revealed Turkey’s solitary position in the drama. The country is dedicated to helping its nearly four million-strong refugee population as it has been dealing with terrorist groups from Daesh to the YPG/PKK across its borders, where Ankara has established safety zones after three successful military operations.