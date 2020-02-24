The head of Libya's UN-recognised government slammed his rival warlord Khalifa Haftar before the UN on Monday as a "war criminal", and decried international inaction over hostilities raging on the ground, while both sides said they won't attend Wednesday's talks in Geneva.

"The entire world has been able to see the escalation in hostilities and attacks against the capital Tripoli since April 4, 2019," Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj, who leads the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

But despite large numbers of people killed and displaced by the actions of "the war criminal Mr Haftar", Sarraj lamented: "Until today, we have not seen action by the international community."

"We have repeatedly asked that commissions of inquiry be established to investigate the violations, the forced displacements, the arbitrary detentions, the extrajudicial killings," Sarraj said.

The fighting has claimed more than 1,000 lives and displaced some 140,000, according to the United Nations.

In the latest outbreak of fighting, Haftar launched his offensive on Tripoli last April but after rapid advances, his illegal militia stalled on the outskirts of the capital.

'This is inhuman'

GNA foreign minister Mohamed Taha Syala, meanwhile, voiced particular criticism about international inaction to force an end to warlord Haftar's oil blockade, warning of the dire humanitarian consequences of cutting off the country's main source of income.

The international community, he said, must "instruct opening the oil fields and opening the ports to feed the Libyan people."