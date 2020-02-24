A funeral ceremony was held on Monday honouring three of four Turkish nationals slain in last week’s far-right terror attack in Germany.

The ceremony for Fatih Saracoglu, Gokhan Gultekin, and Sedat Gurbuz was held in Hanau, near Frankfurt, the scene of the attack.

Attending the ceremony were Turkey’s Ambassador to Germany Ali Kemal Aydin, Turkey’s Consul General in Frankfurt Burak Kararti, Turkey’s Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) head Abdullah Eren, Kazim Turkmen, head of the Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB, and a number of lawmakers from Turkey’s parliament.

After the ceremony, the bodies of Saracoglu and Gultekin were sent to their hometowns in Turkey.

Gurbuz was laid to rest in Frankfurt’s Dietzenbach district.